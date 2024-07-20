Vietnamese Communist leader Nguyen Phu Trong dead at 80

Nguyen Phu Trong, the general secretary of Vietnam's Communist Party who is widely regarded as the nation's top leader, passed away on Friday at the age of 80, according to an announcement from his party.

The statement indicated that Trong, who had been at the party's helm since 2011, died "due to old age and serious illness" while at a military hospital in Hanoi.

The news followed an earlier announcement that Trong would be transferring his leadership responsibilities to To Lam, the country's president and former public security minister. The party had acknowledged for the first time the ongoing rumors about Trong's declining health.

Details regarding Trong's illness were not provided on Friday, and the party stated that a "special statement on the organization of the funeral at the national level" would be issued later.

Trong is the first party general secretary to die in office since Le Duan, a comrade of Ho Chi Minh, passed away in 1986. He was also the first leader to serve three consecutive terms as head of the party following the economic liberalization in 1986.

Vietnam's communist regime is undergoing a significant overhaul, with numerous ministers, business leaders, and two presidents recently ousted as part of a comprehensive anti-corruption campaign.

On Thursday, as Trong's transition of power was announced, the politburo called on "the entire party, people, and army to have absolute trust in the party's leadership and state management."

Trong's deteriorating health had led to widespread speculation that he would not remain in power until the 2026 party congress, which is expected to name his successor.

Leaders Lament Trong's Passing

US President Joe Biden praised Trong as a "champion of the deep ties" between the United States and Vietnam, noting that the bilateral friendship nurtured by Trong had enhanced the security of both nations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin described Trong as a "true friend" of Russia. The Chinese Communist Party sent condolences to their Vietnamese counterparts, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un also conveyed his sympathies, according to state media from these countries.

He had an exceptional tenure, with rights groups claiming it coincided with a rise in authoritarianism. Known for his technocratic style and favorable relations with Beijing, Trong structured the party around himself, benefiting from a decade of economic growth that bolstered his legitimacy.

"He restructured and reorganized the party around him through his anti-corruption drive," said Benoit de Treglode, research director at the Institute for Strategic Research at France's military academy in Paris. "Since 2011, he has cleaned up with astonishing efficiency."

The anti-corruption drive, linked by analysts to political infighting, has permeated the party, police, armed forces, and business community. Official figures show more than 3,500 people have been indicted since 2021, including a former health minister and two former Hanoi mayors who were imprisoned.

Following a Covid-19-related scandal last year, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc resigned, and two deputy prime ministers were dismissed. Numerous other prominent officials from sectors such as environment, energy, healthcare, and banking are under investigation.

However, the campaign has had unintended consequences, with many fearing its reach, causing everyday transactions within the business sector and state apparatus to slow down.

Trong aspired to be remembered "as a populist, someone very close to the people, who listens to the people," according to Linh Nguyen, lead analyst for Control Risks in Vietnam.

