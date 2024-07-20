LATEST

Two Laoag Cops Injured in Checkpoint Incidents

LOOK: Patrolmen Aguinas and Sibbaluca, both assigned to the Laoag City Police Station, sustained minor injuries after being struck by two separate motorcycles attempting to evade a checkpoint on the night of Saturday, 20 July. According to Police Chief Lt. Col. Andrew Rabang, these incidents underscore the risks officers face in their duties, particularly in crime prevention. He noted that motorcycle riders often attempt to evade checkpoints either because they have something to hide or are intoxicated. |via Jasper Dawang