Top Palaro swimmers get incentives

Swimming standout Michaela Jasmine Mojdeh, fresh from winning five gold medals in the Palarong Pambansa in Cebu City, received cash rewards and elegant trophies from FINIS Philippines.

Alongside several other top performers of the Palaro, Mojdeh, a two-time World Junior Championships campaigner, also broke a national record.

Mojdeh and the others also received various gears, according to FINIS Philippines managing director Vince Garcia, as part of its partnership with the Department of Education.

The 18-year-old from Parañaque City tanker started her golden performance by ruling the 200-meter butterfly event (2:19.72), breaking her own 2019 Palaro record of 2:22.69. She also won the 200-m breaststroke (2:41.75), 200m Individual medley (2:26:68); 100m butterfly (1:03.83); and 400m Individual medley (5:12:18).

Also receiving trophies and cash were Albert Jose Amaro (Boys secondary), Christian Isaiah Lagnason (Boys Elementary), and Sophia Rose Garra (Girls Elementary).