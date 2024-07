LATEST

The GMA Gala 2024: A Night of Opulence and Innovation

LOOK: The GMA Gala 2024 has dazzled us with an evening of elegance and contemporary flair. Held at the opulent Grand Ballroom of Marriott Hotel Manila, this year's event showcased a spectacular fusion of modern style and classic sophistication. Attendees, including notable Kapuso stars and industry leaders, graced the red carpet in an array of striking ensembles that blended timeless glamour with cutting-edge design. | via Luis Espiritu