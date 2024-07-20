SOLID SHOWING: Strong Group nears Jones Cup crown

Strong Group slammed Chinese-Taipei-B to rack up its seventh straight win by demolishing Chinese-Taipei B, 96-70, on Saturday that gave the Filipino club a shot at winning a sixth crown in the 43rd William Jones Cup at the Xinzhuang Gymnasium, New Taipei City, Taiwan.

A victory over Chinese Taipei-A on Sunday will complete the squad’s title quest in the multi-nation cagefest.

Strong Group finished the first quarter on top, 30-15, and never let go of the lead.

The Philippines’ ruled the rebounding battle over the Taiwanese, 53-28, and even sank 20 out of 24 free throws.

Chris McCullough was once again at the forefront for Strong Group as he scored 25 points and seven rebounds while Kiefer Ravena dropped 14 points.

Incoming Barangay Ginebra San Miguel rookie RJ Abarrientos scored 13 points for the Philippines.

Yan Ting Lin was the only player in Chinese Taipei-B to get to double digits after scoring 12 points.

The last time the Philippines won the Jones Cup was in 2019 thanks to Mighty Sports whose head coach Charles Tiu is now calling the shots for Strong Group.

Tiu, who is also the head coach for College of Saint Benilde in the National Collegiate Athletic Association, won two Jones Cup titles with Mighty Sports in 2016 and 2019.

Getting the third championship, however, will be easier said than done as Chinese Taipei-A remains undefeated as of press time as it faces lowly Brisbane South Basketball League Guardians of Australia.

A mouthwatering clash is expected should both Strong Group and Chinese Taipei-A finish with similar 7-0 win-loss records on the final day of the Jones Cup.

The Philippines boasts of a solid track record in the cagefest, having won its first title in 1981 under the late Ron Jacobs and four years later with the American tactician also in charge.

The other Jones Cup crowns won by the Philippines came in 1998 — under Tim Cone — and in 2012.