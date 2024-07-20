SM Foundation continues book donation drive ahead of school opening

The SM Foundation has continued its 'Pages for Progress' book donation program, distributing over 3,000 books to two schools in Pampanga.

This social good initiative builds on the collaboration between SM Foundation and Phoenix Publishing House, which saw a 15-million-peso book donation nationwide.

The latest beneficiaries of this program are Duquit High School, which received 2,542 assorted books, and Camachiles Elementary School, which received 800 books from the representatives of SM City Clark.

This timely distribution comes as students prepare for the new academic year, ensuring they have access to high-quality educational materials.

“Even in the digital age, printed materials like books still have the power to captivate readers. The donated mathematics books will be a valuable addition to our school's resources, helping us ensure all learners become numerate or advance beyond basic skills," Duquit High School Teacher Prince Mangahas said.

The collaboration between SM Foundation and Phoenix Publishing House is rooted in their shared vision of uplifting the nation through education. As Alegria Sibal-Limjoco, Chair of the Board of Directors at Phoenix Publishing House earlier said: "Through initiatives like this, we reaffirm our belief that education is the key to unlocking opportunities and building a brighter future for all."

The program's scope is extensive, with plans to distribute approximately 270,000 volumes to public schools nationwide, further emphasizing the initiative's focus on uplifting youth from vulnerable communities.