Rower early bird at Olympic Village

First-time Olympian Joanie Delgaco of rowing will be the first Filipino in the 22-man delegation to make her way inside the Athletes’ Village in Paris.

Head coach Ed Maerina told DAILY TRIBUNE that he and Delgaco will be going to the village on 21 July to to get a feel of the conditions at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium.

The rowing competition begins on 27 July, a day after the opening ceremony.

“We’re currently wrapping up our training here in Germany and we will be back in Metz the following day before we move to Paris on Sunday,” said Maerina, who competed in the 1988 Seoul Games.

“She did well in training as we want her to get better times than she did at the regatta in South Korea.”

The 26-year-old is aiming to do better in Paris after clocking two minutes and 03.23 seconds at the World Rowing Asian and Oceanian Olympic Qualification Regatta in Chungju, South Korea last April where she finished fourth in the women’s single sculls final.

Delgaco is making the most of her almost one-month preparation in Europe as she tries to make her first run in the Olympics a memorable one.

The pride of Iriga, Camarines Sur trained in Metz before getting an invite from an elite rowing club in Germany to simulate the competition.