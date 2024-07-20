Remulla condemns violence vs DoJ workers

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” C. Remulla has strongly condemned the violence perpetrated by a walk-in client at the Department of Justice Action Center (DoJAC) on 18 July. The client forcibly entered the office, creating a disturbance and physically assaulting DOJAC personnel, including the program director.

“As we pursue justice for the perpetrator, we stand resolutely with DoJAC personnel and the entire DoJ family. We are unwavering in our commitment to ensure that such reprehensible acts do not go unpunished,” Remulla stated.

He emphasized the need to address this issue promptly and to implement necessary policies and regulations to ensure the safety and well-being of our staff.

This incident is the second violent attack on DoJ personnel within a single day. Earlier, a DoJ security guard was severely injured by protesters who attempted to vandalize the main office.

Despite these challenges, Remulla reaffirmed the DoJ’s steadfast dedication to serving the Filipino people and upholding the Rule of Law with unwavering integrity.