Realme drops scratch-resistant C63

Realme Philippines has launched the C63, a budget smartphone emphasizing durability and storage capacity. The C63 features an IP54 dust and water resistance rating, protecting against splashes and dust ingress.

The phone also boasts a scratch-resistant design that should be a delight to those who throw their phones into their bags with keys and other sharp objects around.

Storage-wise, the C63 comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This offers ample space for apps, photos, and videos, but limits user choice for those who might prefer a lower storage option at a potentially lower price point.

The phone comes in two color variants: vegan leather blue and jade green with a shimmering design. Realme Philippines is offering several introductory promotions for the C63.