Realme drops scratch-resistant C63

REALME C63 would not break the bank, but guess how much it is.
REALME C63 would not break the bank, but guess how much it is.W. COMMONS

Realme Philippines has launched the C63, a budget smartphone emphasizing durability and storage capacity. The C63 features an IP54 dust and water resistance rating, protecting against splashes and dust ingress.

The phone also boasts a scratch-resistant design that should be a delight to those who throw their phones into their bags with keys and other sharp objects around.

Storage-wise, the C63 comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This offers ample space for apps, photos, and videos, but limits user choice for those who might prefer a lower storage option at a potentially lower price point.

The phone comes in two color variants: vegan leather blue and jade green with a shimmering design. Realme Philippines is offering several introductory promotions for the C63.

