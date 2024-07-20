Radiant Photo editing software unveiled

Radiant Photo, a new photo and video editing software, launched in the Philippines on 20 July with a consumer-focused event at the Ayala Museum. The event showcased the software’s advanced features and user-friendly interface to media, dealers, and photography enthusiasts.

The launch began with a media and dealer roundtable in the morning, offering a platform for direct interaction with the Radiant Photo team. The afternoon session targeted consumers, featuring free workshops, photo contests, portfolio reviews, and interactive areas demonstrating Radiant Photo’s capabilities.

“Radiant Photo aims to transform the often-tedious editing process into an efficient and enjoyable experience,” said Elia Locardi, founder of Radiant Photo and a renowned landscape photographer. “Our software provides unmatched customization and quality, ensuring photographers can achieve their vision with ease.”

Upon opening an image, Radiant Photo automatically generates an enhanced version while offering full manual control. Users can further customize Smart Presets to ensure each photo retains their personal touch while being efficiently improved.