Pro-grade photos, videos in one nifty package

Canon’s latest offering, the EOS R5 Mark II, is touted to push the boundaries of the EOS R5 system, boasting a powerhouse sensor, blazing-fast processing, and features coveted by both videographers and photographers.

The heart of the mirrorless camera lies in its brand new 45-megapixel back-illuminated stacked CMOS sensor, paired with its Dual Pixel Intelligent AF system, and powered by the all-new DIGIC Accelerator and DIGIC X image processor.

The combination, according to Canon, translates to exceptional image quality and lightning-fast autofocus that keeps pace with fast-moving subjects, something that sports and bird shooters should covet.

Speaking of autofocus, the EOS R5 Mark II introduces a game-changer for the “5 series” — Eye Control AF. This allows users to seamlessly switch focus points simply by looking at their desired subject. Updated optics and an improved detection algorithm have doubled the detection frame rate compared to the EOS R3, enabling faster and steadier eye movement tracking.

Videographers will be thrilled with the camera’s internal 8K DCI 60p RAW video recording capability. The EOS R5 Mark II also offers a variety of industry-standard recording modes, including the newly introduced 4K DCI 60p SRAW.

This option utilizes the camera’s full sensor width while requiring less processing power, making it ideal for projects requiring flexibility in post-production.

Users can also simultaneously record smaller 2K or Full HD proxy video files to the SD card slot, allowing for faster editing on the go, while the main 8K or 4K files are saved on the CFexpress Type B slot.

For professional filmmakers, Canon has included several features from the renowned Cinema EOS system. These include Canon Log 2 for wider dynamic range (16+ stops) and richer colors, allowing for greater creative control during post-production.

The EOS R5 Mark II also boasts Custom Picture Styles with LUT (look up table) compatibility. LUTs allow filmmakers to apply a specific color grade or “look” directly in-camera, even when recording in Canon Log 2/Log 3 or HDR formats. This provides a valuable reference point for achieving the desired final look during the shoot.

Another highlight for professional users is the adoption of the XF-AVC S/XF-HEVC S file system, mirroring the Cinema EOS system. This streamlines the editing process for multi-camera projects where both Cinema EOS cameras and the EOS R5 Mark II are used.

Additionally, Cinema EOS tools like waveform monitors, false colors, and zebra displays have been incorporated. These provide detailed exposure information, allowing for precise adjustments on set and ensuring consistent exposure across multiple cameras during a shoot.