Police on full alert status for SONA beginning Sunday

The Philippine National Police (PNP), through its National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), will be on full alert starting Sunday in preparation for the third State of the Nation Address (SONA) by President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. on July 22.

“We are on heightened alert such that on Sunday, we will be on full alert. As of now, threat level ang Metro Manila pinakamababa, halos walang threat. Around the House of Representatives is no fly zone,” NCRPO chief Maj. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. told reporters during the send-off ceremony for police officers to be deployed at the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) headquarters, Camp Karingal.

Under full alert status, the PNP will place all officers and units at the highest level of readiness. Police personnel are not allowed to take leave during this period.

Nartatez stated that at least 23,000 police officers will be deployed to secure the vicinities of Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City. Of the total deployment, 8,000 personnel will be assigned to the Commonwealth Avenue and IBP Road areas, divided into 15 groups.

“We are ensuring that the delivery of the SONA of our President will be seamless, smooth, and very peaceful. So hindi natin masasabing overacting or overkill,” he said.

Additionally, Nartatez mentioned that a gun ban in Metro Manila will take effect from Saturday until Monday night.

Meanwhile, PNP chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil assured the public that stringent security measures are in place to prevent incidents similar to the assassination attempt on former United States President Donald Trump.

“Always 100 percent ready. Remember it’s the whole organization, law enforcement,” Marbil said during his command visit to Police Regional Office 4A in Laguna over the weekend.

Marbil emphasized that the PNP is in constant coordination with the Presidential Security Group (PSG), military, National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), among others, to secure the upcoming SONA.

As the NCRPO expects around 8,000 to 10,000 protesters during the SONA, Marbil urged rallyists to keep their protests peaceful and not impede the movement of the general public.

The PNP is focusing its security measures on the vicinities of the Batasang Pambansa Complex, as security inside the chamber is under the purview of the House of Representatives Office of the Sergeant at Arms and the PSG.

In support, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) will deploy 500 officers and two armored vehicles to assist the police on SONA day.

AFP Public Affairs Office Chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad said the military troops and vehicles will work under the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region.

“Through collaborative efforts and unwavering dedication, the AFP stands ready to safeguard the nation's stability and democratic proceedings,” Trinidad noted.