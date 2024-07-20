Pogacar Triumphs in Tour de France Stage 20

In a thrilling display of cycling prowess, Tadej Pogacar clinched victory in Stage 20 of the 2024 Tour de France on July 20. The Slovenian rider, representing UAE Team Emirates, dominated the 132.8-kilometer stage from Nice to Col de la Couillole, showcasing his formidable climbing skills on the final mountain day of the race. Pogacar's impressive performance on the challenging terrain, featuring climbs such as Col de Braus and Col de la Colmiane, further solidified his commanding lead in the general classification.

With this win, Pogacar adds another stage to his remarkable Tour de France journey, which has already seen him secure four stage victories this year. His victory in Stage 20 not only demonstrates his prowess in the mountains but also positions him strongly as he approaches the final individual time trial from Monaco to Nice. Currently leading by over five minutes ahead of two-time defending champion Jonas Vingegaard, Pogacar is on the cusp of making history by potentially achieving a Giro d'Italia and Tour de France double for the first time since 1998.

The stage was also notable for its high stakes, with bonus seconds available to the top three finishers and an intermediate sprint that added an extra layer of competition. As the Tour heads into its final stretch, all eyes will be on Pogacar to see if he can maintain his lead and secure the overall title in the concluding time trial.

(Reported by Matt Cannizzaro for FloBikes online)