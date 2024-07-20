Pasay halts Quezon’s run; Zamboanga, Abra trip foes

The Pasay Voyagers snapped the Quezon Huskers’ hot streak with an 84-81 victory on Friday in the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Sixth Season at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay.

Laurenz Victoria scored Pasay’s last five points to complete what Axel Iñigo and Warren Bonifacio started as the Voyagers handed the Huskers their first loss after 16 wins in the elimination round of the 29-team tournament.

As a result, the Huskers yielded the top spot to the Pampanga Giant Lanterns, who are on a 17-game roll after an initial loss.

Powered by Iñigo’s 19 points, eight assists, four rebounds and two steals, Bonifacio’s 15 points and four rebounds, and Victoria’s 13 points and five assists, the Voyagers climbed to 12-7 and boosted their bid for a spot in the playoffs.

Other Voyagers who delivered were Dhon Reverente with 11 points and 15 rebounds, Brian Wendel Hilario with 11 points and AJ Coronel with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Huskers crawled out of a 48-65 hole to move within 76-81, but Victoria made a three-point play to ease the pressure with one minute and 37 seconds left.

Quezon’s Topeng Lagrama canned two free throws and Xyrus Torres buried a triple to forge the final count. The Huskers had a chance to extend the game, but Torres missed another triple before the buzzer.

Quezon got 14 points from Judel Fuentes, 13 points, including 10 in the last five minutes, plus five assists from Lagrama, and 12 points, including three triples, from Lucena City Mayor Mark Alcala.

In other games, Abra subdued South Cotabato, 73-64, and Zamboanga Master Sardines bested Quezon City TODA Aksyon, 89-85.

The Abra Weavers, sparked by John Sedurifa’s 10 points and eight rebounds, rallied from an early 5-23 deficit to improve to 11-7 and pull down the Warriors to 13-6.

It was a collective effort for Abra with Mark Yee contributing nine points plus 10 rebounds, Michael Canete and Wendelino Comboy adding eight points each, and John Lloyd Clemente chipping in seven points.

South Cotabato drew 11 points from Val Acuna and 10 from Jammer Jamito.