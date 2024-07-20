Ortigas Festival promotes borderless art expression

The Ortigas Art Festival, now in its seventh year, is showcasing a wider range of Filipino artists than ever before. The month-long event, themed “Art for All: A Celebration of Borderless Artistic Expression,” runs until 18 August at the Estancia Mall.

This year’s festival features artists from across the Philippines, including Angono, known as the country’s art capital. Visitors can expect to see vibrant paintings, sculptures, and photography, alongside workshops and film screenings.

The festival highlights established and emerging artists. Galleries like Agos Studio and Linangan Artist Residency showcase up-and-coming talents, while the Pasig Art Club presents works by seasoned artists.

The Ortigas Foundation Library and Redlab Gallery offer a glimpse into Philippine history and culture through nostalgic photographs and paintography, which combines painting and photography.

Film enthusiasts can enjoy late-night screenings of award-winning Filipino films, while dance performances by the Halili-Cruz School of Ballet and Step by Step Performing Arts Studio showcase the expressive power of movement.