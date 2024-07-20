New gov’t procurement law reduces corruption, boosts public service — Tolentino

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s enactment of a measure amending the existing government procurement policies will reduce corruption and further enhance public service delivery in the country, Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino said Saturday.

Witnessing Marcos’ ceremonial signing of the law at Malacañang on Saturday, Tolentino said the New Government Procurement Act (NGPA, or Republic Act 12009) will enhance public service mandates of the government and promote greater transparency, as it streamlines procurement procedures for both national government agencies and local government units (LGUs).

“A streamlined and more transparent procurement process means faster and greater efficiency in the delivery of government services. This also means less opportunities for graft and corruption,” he said.

Tolentino said the newly signed NGPA improves the previous version, the Republic Act 9184 passed in 2003, adding it would effectively “respond to changing times and technologies.”

Among the reforms included in the NGPA are the implementation of the most economically advantageous and responsive bid (MEARB), which emphasizes not only the lowest price, but other factors like quality, sustainability, and social impact; as well as the most advantageous and responsive bid (MARB), which allows procuring entities to consider factors beyond price, such as technical specifications, delivery time, and post-award services.

Lastly, Sustainable Procurement encourages environmentally friendly practices that consider the lifecycle cost of goods and services, including energy efficiency, recyclability, and environmental impact.

RA 12009 allows for alternative and innovative procurement procedures, such as the design-build method.