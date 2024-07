MIAA: IT outage grounds 48 flights

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) reported this morning that, as of 8:00 a.m., 48 flights have been canceled due to the global outage of Microsoft IT systems.

The canceled flights are:

Cebu Pacific

• 5J186/185 Manila-Incheon-Manila

• 5J279/280 Manila-Denpasar-Manila

• 5J931/932 Manila-Bangalore-Manila

• 5J751/752 Manila-Ho Chi Minh-Manila

• 5J310/311 Manila-Taipei-Manila

• 5J678/679 Manila-Shanghai-Manila

• 5J759/760 Manila, Jakarta, Manila

• 5J746/747 Manila-Hanoi-Manila

• 5J563/564 Manila-Cebu-Manila

• 5J637/638 Manila-Puerto Princesa-Manila

• 5J649/650 Manila-Tacloban-Manila

• 5J383/384 Manila-Cagayan de Oro-Manila

• 5J404/405 Manila-Laoag-Manila

• 5J453/454 Manila-Iloilo-Manila

• 5J703/704 Manila-Dipolog-Manila

• 5J793/794 Manila-Butuan-Manila

• 5J897/898 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

• 5J966 Davao-Manila

• 5J3954 Davao-Manila

• 5J3958 Davao-Manila

• 5J464 Iloilo-Manila

CebGo

• DG6193/6194 Manila-Legazpi-Manila

• DG6497, Manila-Cebu

Air Asia

• Z2759/Z2760 Manila-Cebu-Manila

• Z2306/Z2307 Manila-Iloilo-Manila

• Z2211/Z2212 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

United Airlines

• UA190 Manila-San Francisco

To alleviate airport congestion, the airport authority advises passengers to check their flight schedules before heading to the airport. For the most current updates, passengers should coordinate directly with their airlines.