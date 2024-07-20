Meralco, DHSUD deal lights up mass housing

Beneficiaries of the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH), the flagship shelter program of the government, are guaranteed an immediate electricity connection in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s vow of decent homes for Filipinos.

In his second State of the Nation Address last year, Marcos reiterated his vow to provide Filipinos with affordable and decent housing through the 4PH.

In line with this, the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) signed an agreement with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) to develop the power infrastructure for 4PH project sites.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar and Meralco executive vice president and CEO Ronnie Aperocho signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the partnership.

Acuzar emphasized that beyond constructing affordable and quality housing, 4PH seeks to enhance the living conditions of Filipinos, particularly the underprivileged, by providing decent shelters in sustainable communities complete with basic services.

“We view our collaboration with Meralco as a significant leap toward our mission. Meralco’s commitment to provide reliable, safe and efficient electric service to Metro Manila and nearby provinces directly contributes to the betterment of housing communities in major urban areas,” he said.

Renewable sources in the future

For its part, Meralco committed its services in full support of the ongoing rollout of the 4PH program in the National Capital Region and nearby areas. It also pledged to educate and inform new homeowners about their rights and obligations as electricity consumers.

The DHSUD is looking forward to discussing the use of sustainable solar power in its housing projects, citing Meralco’s expertise and network in the power sector.

The MoU includes a provision for the creation of a technical working group to deliver power services to the 4PH projects of the DHSUD.

The signing of the deal is regarded as a big push for the 4PH program since it will address previous power supply issues in public housing projects.

“In 4PH, we will pursue not only the provision of shelter but also township developments which have complete services and facilities,” the housing czar said.

“President Marcos wanted the establishment of progressive and sustainable township developments under the Bagong Pilipinas,” Acuzar added.