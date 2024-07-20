Marcos’ SONA speech in fine-tuning stage

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. said in a Friday ambush interview that the speech for his third State of the Nation Address (SONA) has been drafted and is currently being fine-tuned.

“Yung kabuuan ng speech ko tapos na, fine-tuning na lang ang ginagawa,” Marcos told reporters on the sidelines of his visit to Apayao, Cordillera Region to distribute assistance to farmers and fisherfolk.

Marcos noted that his speech will be rigorously reviewed until Sunday.

"Tatapusin namin yan lahat... at tsaka hanggang linggo para maging handa para sa SONA sa lunes,” he said.

Marcos mentioned that there are many topics he wants to discuss in the speech, but his team will prioritize the most important subjects, allowing Cabinet members to further elaborate on their respective agencies' programs and plans after the SONA.

The annual SONA, held every afternoon on the fourth Monday of July, falls on July 22 this year.

Meanwhile, the Senate and House of Representatives will open the Third Regular Session of the 19th Congress on Monday morning.