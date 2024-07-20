President Marcos on VP Sara’s decision not to rejoin Cabinet: ‘Ah okay’

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. acknowledged the decision of Vice President Sara Duterte not to take on another Cabinet post under his administration after she resigned as secretary of the Department of Education (DepEd).

“Ah, okay. That’s her position,” President Marcos said when asked for his reaction to her plans in an interview after he led the distribution of financial assistance to farmers and fisherfolk in the province of Apayao, Cordillera Region on Friday.

The Vice President quit as Secretary of DepEd and Vice-chairperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).

VP Duterte formally turned over the DepEd post to former Senator Sonny Angara on Thursday. She said that she resigned in consideration of the department’s best interests.

“Hindi na ako magseserve in another Cabinet post sa Marcos administration (I won't serve in another Cabinet post under the Marcos administration),” she told reporters in an ambush interview.