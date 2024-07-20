Malixi on verge of breakthrough win

On the eve of the US Girls Junior Championship finals Friday night, Filipino golf hotshot Rianne Malixi chose to take it easy. After all, she’s just been through a string of victories that brought her to the same spot she’s been last year.

“It’s been a long week. Definitely will be resting later and hopefully have good food and then straight to bed,” Malixi said.

Been there, done that.

Only she’s expecting a different outcome on Saturday: One that should ultimately crown her at the end of the 36-hole marathon finals Saturday.

But standing in her way is American Asterisk Talley, who rose to the finals from the 57th rank.

Talley, 15, happens to be Malixi’s roommate during this year’s Sage Valley where the Filipina emerged as champ, and the American runner-up.

“And I know it’s in God’s hands, and He’s going to help me through the match tomorrow no matter how it ends up,” said the 17-year-old Malixi.

“I will be sticking to my game plan, just really taking it shot by shot and taking my time in between shots. I think that will be an important key for tomorrow.”

Marathon match play starts at 9 a.m. (around 12 midnight in Manila) at the El Caballero Country Club in California.

“It’s going to be fun tomorrow. She’s a great person and I know we’re going to have a lot of fun tomorrow no matter how it ends…I’m going to love to play with her,” Talley said of Malixi.

Malixi, last year’s runner-up, outlasted Koo, 3-and-2, while Talley was 3-and-1 winner over Gianna Clemente.

Malixi’s caddie the past two days has been Carmen Fletcher, a 20-year-old from Panama who plays for Alabama State and is looping at The Los Angeles Country Club this summer.

And the Filipina sure has an affinity for the par-5 first hole at El Caballero C.C. She has made six birdies in eight trips through the uphill hole.

Hopefully, her mastery of the opening hole works its magic until the end.