LTO seeks return of Viber access

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) announced Saturday it is working with Viber Philippines to regain access to the Aksyon on the Spot hotline, previously used to expedite the printing of plastic driver’s licenses.

LTO chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II said the agency’s IT personnel lost access to the hotline (09292920865) after it was inundated with inquiries and license printing requests. As of 18 July, over 9,000 requests had been received.

“On behalf of the LTO, I sincerely apologize for this incident,” Mendoza said. “We will continuously work on this to restore our access and eventually facilitate the printing of plastic driver’s licenses for our countrymen.”

Mendoza said some licenses requested through the hotline have already been processed and are only awaiting confirmation for delivery via LTO’s accredited courier service.

The LTO launched the hotline to address the backlog of unprinted plastic licenses.

Motorists could send photos or scans of their paper licenses through the hotline’s Viber platform. Those requesting licenses could choose to pick up at the LTO Central Office in Quezon City or to avail of courier delivery.

Mendoza’s action aligns with President Marcos’ directive to streamline government services for Filipinos.

“The backlog on plastic driver’s licenses is gone,” Mendoza said. “There’s no reason for motorists to use paper licenses anymore. The LTO remains committed to finding ways to expedite service for our clients and countrymen.”

“We assure all our clients that all efforts are being made to restore our access to the Viber platform so we can process all plastic driver’s license requests as soon as possible,” he added.