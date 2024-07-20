Lacuna’s camp conducting loyalty check

Though the 2025 elections are still some time away, political tensions in Manila are already heating up.

Former Mayor Isko Moreno, previously an ally of incumbent Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna, has announced his intention to run for mayor again and is reportedly enjoying strong support from the city’s 900 barangay officials.

In response to this development, Mayor Lacuna’s camp has initiated a thorough loyalty check. This move aims to determine whether the barangay officials are genuinely backing Moreno or if their support is merely speculative.

The investigation reportedly began after several barangay chairmen from Manila’s 3rd congressional district were seen entering and leaving the office of City Administrator Bernie Ang. These chairmen appeared to be engaged in meetings, prompting questions about their allegiance.

City employees, observing the unusual activity, were heard asking the visitors in Filipino, “Captain, what are you doing here?”

The third district includes barangays 268 to 394, covering Manila’s northern areas such as Binondo, Quiapo, San Nicolas, and Santa Cruz, which border Quezon City and southern Caloocan, with views of Manila Bay from the San Nicolas side.

This district is currently represented in the 19th Congress by Joel R. Chua of Aksyon Demokratiko and Asenso Manileño.

The DAILY TRIBUNE has reported that Moreno’s support among barangay officials is attributed to his impactful leadership during his previous term.

His administration was noted for socialized housing projects, modernized public education, a robust anti-drug campaign, and strong support for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), including advocating for 0 percent interest loans from financial institutions.

Additionally, Moreno has been praised for his commitment to advancing agricultural technology and other progressive initiatives.

In the face of Moreno’s potential challenge, Lacuna-Pangan has firmly reiterated her dedication to leading the city.

She has publicly expressed that her “sibling love” for Moreno remains intact despite the growing speculation about his mayoral bid.

On 17 July, Lacuna-Pangan stated that while she respects Moreno’s decision to run, she hopes he will reconsider. She emphasized that both she and Moreno are deeply committed to serving the people of Manila and offered her guidance as his “Ate” (older sister) in public service.