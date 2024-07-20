JENNYLYN MERCADO IS NOW A FREELANCE ARTIST

A highly controversial yet beautiful Jennylyn Mercado appeared for her latest endorsement with Rei Anicoche Tan’s Beautederm. At the event, the actress clarified her current career status.

“Sa GMA naman po, syempre palagi naman akong Kapuso. Ang daming nag-aantay ng sagot kung lilipat ba. Ako naman, 20 years na po akong Kapuso and I am very thankful na hanggang ngayon ako ay Kapuso pa rin. Mayroon pa rin mga nine-nego (negotiate), pero mabilis na lang po iyan. We’re just waiting for the contract pero happy pa rin naman ako maging Kapuso. Basta gusto pa rin nila ako, ‘di ba (At GMA, of course, I’ve always been a Kapuso. Many people are waiting to hear if I will move. For me, I’ve been a Kapuso for 20 years, and I’m very thankful that I’m still a Kapuso. There are still some negotiations going on, but it’s moving quickly. We’re just waiting for the contract, but I’m still happy to be a Kapuso. As long as they still want me, right)?” the actress said.

The original Starstruck Female Survivor added that talks and negotiations between her management and her home network are still in process.

And to clarify rumors about transferring networks or receiving offers from other TV networks: “None. There are no offers from other networks,” Mercado said.

As she clarified her network status with GMA Network, the entertainment press asked, “So we could say you’re freelance now?”

“Yes,” Mercado confirmed.