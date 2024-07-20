It’s still more fun in Legazpi City

“It’s More Fun in the Philippines” may no longer be the official tourism branding, but it remains as a well-loved slogan in many destinations because of its simple but relatable concept.

One locale, which continues to live by the “fun” mantra is Legazpi City, Albay’s provincial capital and Bicol’s regional center which has been touting itself as the “City of Fun Adventure,” perhaps as old as the popular slogan. Known as the home of Mayon Volcano, this bustling southern city has been offering more than the picture-perfect world’s most perfect cone.

Reachable by air via the picturesque Bicol International Airport, or by land via the Manila South Road which is a long but pleasant drive and visual treat which makes the journey really worth the trip.

A signature adrenaline-pumping activity is the all-terrain (ATV) tours which gives riders different points of view of Mayon Volcano from various jump-off points — from the traditional Barangay Pawa or at the must-visit Cagsawa Ruins Park where the postcard-perfect destroyed church belfry still stands 110 years after Mayon’s most destructive eruption.

While ATV rides are almost everywhere, Legazpi is perhaps the pioneer in this adventure and arguably the most star-studded having been visited by celebrities in the movie world, Internet and politics.

Another adventure to tick off your bucket list is the interaction with the butanding (whale shark), the world’s biggest fish, in nearby Donsol town, Sorsogon. This is another pioneer ecotourism activity recognized by the World Wildlife Fund and other global tourism organizations.