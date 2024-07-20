It’s still more fun in Legazpi City

“It’s More Fun in the Philippines” may no longer be the official tourism branding, but it remains as a well-loved slogan in many destinations because of its simple but relatable concept.
One locale, which continues to live by the “fun” mantra is Legazpi City, Albay’s provincial capital and Bicol’s regional center which has been touting itself as the “City of Fun Adventure,” perhaps as old as the popular slogan. Known as the home of Mayon Volcano, this bustling southern city has been offering more than the picture-perfect world’s most perfect cone.
Reachable by air via the picturesque Bicol International Airport, or by land via the Manila South Road which is a long but pleasant drive and visual treat which makes the journey really worth the trip.
A signature adrenaline-pumping activity is the all-terrain (ATV) tours which gives riders different points of view of Mayon Volcano from various jump-off points — from the traditional Barangay Pawa or at the must-visit Cagsawa Ruins Park where the postcard-perfect destroyed church belfry still stands 110 years after Mayon’s most destructive eruption.
While ATV rides are almost everywhere, Legazpi is perhaps the pioneer in this adventure and arguably the most star-studded having been visited by celebrities in the movie world, Internet and politics.
Another adventure to tick off your bucket list is the interaction with the butanding (whale shark), the world’s biggest fish, in nearby Donsol town, Sorsogon. This is another pioneer ecotourism activity recognized by the World Wildlife Fund and other global tourism organizations.
Golfers won’t miss the fairways at the Dona Pepita Eco Park and Golf Club, a Par 72, 18-hole golf course which offers mesmerizing vistas of Mayon Volcano and the tranquil Albay Gulf.
Elsewhere, Legazpi offers inexpensive getaways at the expansive bayside Legazpi Boulevard, the longest and most scenic in the archipelago which promotes public recreation and physical fitness. There’s Lignon Hill which overlooks the old airport, the city, neighboring towns, the tranquil Albay Gulf, and the Wildlife Park down below.
For a glimpse of its rich cultural heritage, there’s Museo de Legazpi, the Cathedral of St. Gregory the Great, and the nearby Cagsawa Ruins Park, Daraga Church, and the St. John the Baptist Church in Camalig, recognized by the National Museum as an Important Cultural Property.
An exciting homebase is The Oriental Legazpi, a four-star, 115-room integrated resort hotel, it is the best and the most iconic in the Bicolandia.
Situated on a hilltop, it boasts of a checkered history and recently underwent a major facelift to evoke the feel of both the Old-World charm and modern living.
Its rooms, classified into four spacious types, sport an eclectic feel by blending indigenous crafts and designs, and state-of-the-art furnishings for a comfortable staycation. The standard type is the de luxe twin, which can comfortably sleep four guests, while the largest is the 112 sq m Governor Suite which boasts of a spacious bedroom, furnished living area, powder room, kitchenette, and a balcony which opens to a stunning volcano view.
Travel around the world through dinner feasts of mouthwatering sensations with the Tales of Bicol every Wednesday, Flavors of the Oriental every Friday, and Seafood Sunday every Sunday at the hotel’s Mayon Imperial Restaurant.
Literally adding fire to the dining experience are the sought-after Fire Dancers, the most recognizable performers in the hotel chain.
For special occasions, The Oriental curates theme buffets at the al fresco Volcanic Grill dining.
Families can bond and share fun moments in the city’s best viewdeck as they stroll at the hotel’s landscaped Magayon Garden with the silhouette of the perfect-cone Mayon Volcano in the horizon.
Guests can also pamper themselves at The Spa with the well-deserved relax and rejuvenate massage treatments.
Those on a budget can swing by at the nearby PROXY by The Oriental Albay, a smaller but equally cozy boutique hotel in the old downtown, which has plenty of greeneries and open spaces for family picnic-style recreation.
There is Korean samgyupsal and movie night at BARcode every Thursday and a dinner buffet at Jeremy’s Kitchen every Saturday.
The Oriental Legazpi and Proxy Hotel can arrange countryside and themed package tours for a memorable fun and adventure experience.