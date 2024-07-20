Industries urged to work with UP DMMME on materials development

A department at the University of the Philippines (UP), which is developing bioplastics intended for food packaging, is urging industry players to avail of its materials research and development (R&D) and consulting facility that caters to the needs of businesses.

Professor Mitch Irene Kate Galvan Oyales of the UP Department of Mining, Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (DMMME) said they started working with the use of biopolymers coming from natural resources such as those coming from aquatic plants.

“We study in our laboratory how to make these resources water resistant; since (it is coming from) natural resources, it is expected that it cannot harm the environment but that portion is still under study,” she said during the recent Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. (PHILEXPORT).

Research thrust

Oyales said part of the department’s research thrust is focusing on ecomaterials, materials for energy, responsible extraction technologies, biomaterials, and enabling technologies.

She said that under ecomaterials, the department is trying to recover useful materials that can be fed for production of new products which is part of waste valorization.

“So from waste tires, we can extract carbon that can also be used for the recycled rubber for various applications,” Oyales said.

Vast research

“Other than ecomaterials, we have vast research on developing materials and technologies with positive environmental impact throughout the whole life cycle,” she said, adding that the department is also developing bioplastics which are biodegradable.

Oyales called on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to work with the department on material development.

“We are also working with several industries. We set this materials R&D and consulting facility which can serve as a one-stop service provider for industries; students from other universities and schools can access technical services like testing of the materials and even consultancy if they are developing a process on their product. And we also customize training based on the needs of the industry,” she said.