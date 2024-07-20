IBBY Phl, SM Cares join National Children’s Book Day celebration

The International Board on Books for Young People (IBBY) Philippines and SM Cares joined the nationwide celebration of National Children’s Book Day (NCBD).

Observed every third Tuesday of July, the NCBD commemorates the publication of Jose Rizal’s "Un Mono y Una Tortuga" (The Monkey and The Turtle).

Last Tuesday, IBBY Philippines and the QCPL Puppeteers staged a puppet show, storytelling, and read-aloud sessions at The Book Nook, SM Aura in Taguig City.

The event was in partnership with the Quezon City Public Library, the SM Book Nook, SM Cares, and Barangay East Rembo Taguig.

NCBD is a significant occasion that promotes the joy of reading and the importance of children’s literature in the Philippines.

This year, IBBY Philippines joined the festivities by collaborating with partners in organizing a puppet show and storytelling event at SM Aura.

The storytelling sessions at SM Aura’s Book Nook featured engaging stories and interactive activities designed to captivate children of all ages.

Through the power of storytelling, IBBY Philippines, the Quezon City Public Library, and SM Cares hope to spark imagination, creativity, and a lifelong passion for reading among the youth.

“We are thrilled we have celebrated the National Children’s Book Day alongside SM Cares, the Quezon City Public Library, and The SM Book Nook,” said IBBY Philippines president Kristine Mandigma. “Storytelling is a powerful tool that can inspire and educate children, and we look forward to sharing the magic of storytelling with the young visitors at SM Aura.”

IBBY Philippines is the national section of the International Board on Books for Young People — an organization dedicated to promoting international understanding through children's books.

On the other hand, SM Cares is the corporate social responsibility arm of SM Supermalls that focuses on initiatives related to education, healthcare, shelter, and disaster response, maintaining that they are committed to making a positive impact on communities and the environment.