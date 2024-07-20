How Manila Inasal went from homegrown concept to LA presence

Evolving from a modest pandemic initiative into an international restaurant, Manila Inasal epitomizes the team’s steadfast passion for Filipino culinary delights. Chef Natalia Moran, with her dedication and expertise, guarantees that every dish at Manila Inasal embodies genuine Filipino hospitality in every mouthful.
The Beginnings
Moran’s love for cooking began in her early years, inspired by her grandmothers and father, who had a deep affection for baking. Her journey into the culinary world took root during high school years when her mother encouraged her to prepare various dishes at home.
At the age of 15, her first culinary creations were relyeno and adobo, marking the beginnings of her culinary passion and expertise.
As a young entrepreneur, Moran transformed her passion for food into a thriving business during the pandemic. With the support of her siblings, she established the homegrown Manila Inasal as a home-based venture in San Juan City four years ago.
Starting in a modest kitchen, the business quickly expanded, moving to a cloud kitchen (it was the height of the pandemic) in Makati. Determined to broaden its presence, Natalia later opened a physical branch in Bonifacio Global City.
In an exclusive interview with the DAILY TRIBUNE, the chef revealed that Manila Inasal was launched in July 2020, amid the pandemic. “I’m a professional chef, working with different companies and restaurants as a culinary consultant.
“During the pandemic, many were cooking from home. I thought, ‘Let’s do something too,’” Natalia shared. “I thought of chicken because it’s something people always eat at home. I wanted it whole, for dinner, potlucks, or parties — something convenient and easy for everyone.”
Initially, they cooked out of her kitchen and then her garage. Years later, Natalia took a leap of faith, and the family food business, Manila Inasal, entered the LA food scene.
Expansion to Los Angeles
In November 2023, Natalia opened Manila Inasal in Los Angeles as a cloud kitchen near Dodger Stadium. “We’ve been here for over six months now, and the reception has been great. Our menu here includes items not available in Manila, like lumpiang Shanghai and rice bowls with beef tapa.”
Manila Inasal, a locally grown food service, offers a distinctive take on Bacolod’s traditional grilled barbecue dishes. Their menu includes a variety of garlic fried rice bowls such as chicken tocino and lechon belly, along with family-style inasal meals featuring whole chicken and bangus. Their popular grilled items are served with their signature inasal sauce and cucumber salad.
The Chef’s Special lechon belly rolls are featured as flavorful main courses suitable for any dining occasion. Complemented by refreshing iced beverages, Manila Inasal strives to deliver the robust flavors of Filipino cuisine, providing a taste of home for Filipinos wherever they may be.
The move from Manila to LA wasn’t easy. “It was scary at first, but with dedication and support from family friends, it’s been a success. We want to promote Filipino culture and heritage through our strong flavors — soy sauce, garlic, calamansi — and offer both Filipinos and Americans a taste of the Philippines.”
Now, Moran has partnered with her close family friends to expand Manila Inasal overseas. The business is already featured on international food delivery apps like DoorDash, GrubHub, and UberEats, yet the team remains committed to spreading the rich culture of Filipino cuisine worldwide.
When asked about her experiences and advice she could offer, Moran shared insights from her journey:
“Service is important. It’s a roller coaster ride with ups and downs, but it’s rewarding when people appreciate your food. Stay level-headed, roll with the punches, and love what you’re doing to survive and succeed.”
Manila Inasal continues to grow, bringing Filipino flavors to an international audience and proving that passion and dedication can turn a simple idea into a thriving business.