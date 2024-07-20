How Manila Inasal went from homegrown concept to LA presence

The Beginnings

Moran’s love for cooking began in her early years, inspired by her grandmothers and father, who had a deep affection for baking. Her journey into the culinary world took root during high school years when her mother encouraged her to prepare various dishes at home.

At the age of 15, her first culinary creations were relyeno and adobo, marking the beginnings of her culinary passion and expertise.

As a young entrepreneur, Moran transformed her passion for food into a thriving business during the pandemic. With the support of her siblings, she established the homegrown Manila Inasal as a home-based venture in San Juan City four years ago.

Starting in a modest kitchen, the business quickly expanded, moving to a cloud kitchen (it was the height of the pandemic) in Makati. Determined to broaden its presence, Natalia later opened a physical branch in Bonifacio Global City.

In an exclusive interview with the DAILY TRIBUNE, the chef revealed that Manila Inasal was launched in July 2020, amid the pandemic. “I’m a professional chef, working with different companies and restaurants as a culinary consultant.

“During the pandemic, many were cooking from home. I thought, ‘Let’s do something too,’” Natalia shared. “I thought of chicken because it’s something people always eat at home. I wanted it whole, for dinner, potlucks, or parties — something convenient and easy for everyone.”

Initially, they cooked out of her kitchen and then her garage. Years later, Natalia took a leap of faith, and the family food business, Manila Inasal, entered the LA food scene.