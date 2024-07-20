High at 55

Ballet Philippines — the country’s premiere dance company opened its 55th season recently at the Solaire Resort and Entertainment City’s Waterside. Members from the press and special guests were served with a delightful lunch prepared by the restaurant’s chefs plus two excerpts from the upcoming season-opener La Sylphide.
The intimate event began with Ballet Philippines’ principal dancers, Jemima Reyes and Ian Ocampo, who captivated the audience with their introductory performance to La Sylphide.
Ballet Philippines’ president, Kathleen Liechtenstein, then welcomed the media friends and supporters, revealing the shows included in the 55th season: La Sylphide from 9 to 11 August, Peter Pan from 6 to 8 December, and the original production Ang Panaginip from 28 to 2 March 2025.
She also shared the company’s excitement about opening the season with the oldest romantic ballet — La Sylphide.
“BP is staging La Sylphide as part of the commitment in pushing the boundaries of developmental ballet in the Philippines. Ballet Philippines’ artistic director Mikhail “Misha” Martynyuk followed with a short speech about the dancers’ training for the show. “This ballet is very important because it brings BP’s performance to a different level — a new level of technique and purity of execution,” he shared.
This was then followed by another excerpt. An outstanding and breathtaking performance by Regina Magbitang and Rudolph Capongcol as well from “The Promise” scene.
Guests enjoyed a lunch featuring Caesar Salad, Tuna Tartare, Rigatoni, Mahi Mahi Papillote, Peri Peri Chicken, and a slice of Burnt Basque Cheesecake for dessert.
After coffee was served, guests received their event souvenirs: Chocolate Pyramid Truffles and Orange Almond Loaves, provided by long-time Ballet Philippines supporter, Bizu.
La Sylphide will be performed at The Theatre at Solaire from 9 August at 8 p.m., with shows on 10 and 11 August at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively. Tickets are available at www.ballet.ph and via Ticketworld.