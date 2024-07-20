High at 55

Ballet Philippines’ president, Kathleen Liechtenstein, then welcomed the media friends and supporters, revealing the shows included in the 55th season: La Sylphide from 9 to 11 August, Peter Pan from 6 to 8 December, and the original production Ang Panaginip from 28 to 2 March 2025.

She also shared the company’s excitement about opening the season with the oldest romantic ballet — La Sylphide.

“BP is staging La Sylphide as part of the commitment in pushing the boundaries of developmental ballet in the Philippines. Ballet Philippines’ artistic director Mikhail “Misha” Martynyuk followed with a short speech about the dancers’ training for the show. “This ballet is very important because it brings BP’s performance to a different level — a new level of technique and purity of execution,” he shared.