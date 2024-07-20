Good vibes between 2 friends

Former senator Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara said he expects to have a good working relationship with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. after being sworn in as Department of Education (DepEd) head.

“I am extremely grateful to His Excellency, the President, for entrusting me to lead such an important department,” Angara said in a statement.

“I know how much he values education, much like every Filipino family. I look forward to working closely with him to pursue immediate reforms in our educational system for the benefit of our young learners and future generations,” the DepEd chief added.

Angara convened DepEd executive officials immediately to express his eagerness to tackle issues in basic education.

“I am honored to lead the Department of Education, listen to and work with all stakeholders, and collaboratively address the challenges in the education sector,” he said.

“Together, we will drive the progress our education system needs and deserves,” the DepEd chief added.