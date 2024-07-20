Go breaks ground on Minalin’s new legislative hall

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go on Thursday attended the groundbreaking and ceremonial cement pouring for Minalin’s new Legislative Hall.

The event highlighted his significant role as vice chair of the Senate Committee on Finance in securing the necessary funding for this important project.

Go has been a strong advocate for the construction of the Legislative Hall, emphasizing the crucial role of robust local government facilities in promoting effective governance and enhancing public service delivery.

“Every peso we allocate for this project is a symbol of our care and commitment to the people of Minalin,” Go remarked. “It will serve as a home for good and active governance that will elevate the standard of living for every Minalinian.”

The new hall is set to become a central hub for legislative activities and public services in Minalin, aiming to improve the administrative capabilities of the area. It is strategically designed to accommodate various government functions and community events, reflecting Go’s commitment to creating spaces that foster civic engagement and streamline governmental processes.

During the event, Minalin Vice Mayor Rondon Mercado publicly expressed his deep gratitude for Go’s vital contributions to the municipality, particularly in realizing the town’s new legislative building.

He recounted his interactions with Go, emphasizing the senator’s readiness to support the project.

Expressing his profound appreciation, Mercado highlighted the tangible outcomes of Senator Go’s support.