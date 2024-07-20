Gilas Youth crushes Thailand

Gilas Pilipinas Youth walloped Thailand, 87-53, for its second win in the FIBA U18 Asia Cup SEABA Qualifiers on Saturday at the MABA Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Andy Gemao, who is still committed to Veritas Academy Prep in Santa Fe, California, led the Philippines with 19 points and four rebounds as the squad guns for the lone slot of the FIBA U18 Asia Cup in Amman in August.

Last Friday saw the Philippines deal a 97-71 beating of host Malaysia to open its campaign on a high note.

A layup from Wilhalm Lawrence Superales Cabonilas with five minutes and 28 seconds left in the second quarter capped an 18-2 run that allowed Gilas Youth to turn a slim 22-19 advantage to a 40-21 lead.

Gilas Youth’s suffocating defense allowed them to score 30 points off turnovers and get 15 fastbreak points.

Cabonilas flirted with a double-double with 17 points and nine rebounds for Gilas Youth while Carl Vincent Ong Manding chipped in 10 points.

Pongsaporn Srijan was the only Thai player to reach double digits after scoring 10.

The Philippines will face Indonesia on Sunday at 4 p.m. at the same venue.