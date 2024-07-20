Filinvest Land marks Verde Spatial milestones

Trusted developer Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI) recently held a grand milestone event for Verde Spatial in Quezon City, celebrating the unveiling of the clubhouse, building turnover, and the blessing of the model unit and marketing office.

Present during the event were representatives and executives from FLI. Among them was Saul Doliente (cluster head-NCR MRB North and West), who underscored the great potential of Verde Spatial in the Quezon City market.

Said Doliente, “With open spaces, refreshing amenities, and a securely guarded environment, this thriving community is ideal for creating memories and cherishing bonds with loved ones, as well as a relaxing haven coveted by most city dwellers.”

Launched under the Futura by Filinvest brand, Verde Spatial is the ideal choice for starting families, first-time home seekers, and young professionals looking for a future-proofed investment.

Known for having smart-value units, each Futura community assures quality living amid a vibrant, secure, and accessible environment.

Mid-rise condo community

Fittingly named “Verde,” the Spanish word for green, this mid-rise condo community takes on a refreshing vibe, reflecting the nearby environs of La Mesa Ecopark. It consists of an 11-story mid-rise building with two basement parking levels, a roof deck, and units ranging from studio to 2-bedroom.

With the unveiling of the clubhouse, city dwellers can now experience the resort-style ambiance of Verde Spatial — a deserving reward after a long day at work. Apart from this amenity, there are also other venues for the whole family’s leisure and recreation to be unveiled soon.

These include a function hall that can accommodate 50-80 people — perfect for hosting gatherings and occasions, a gym, dance studio, view deck, play area complete with equipment, pet zone, an adult swimming pool, and a kiddie pool.

Residents are safely nestled within this gated community with perimeter walls and 24/7 security.

Furthermore, its prime location within Quezon City’s growing rental market creates opportunities for investors to capitalize on the development’s potential for passive income and property appreciation over time.

Located in the emerging business district of Commonwealth in Quezon City, residents can enjoy low-density environs and the nearby thoroughfares that make everything within easy reach.

The upcoming MRT-7 can be found within the proximity, along with commercial establishments, schools, churches, government offices, and other essential destinations.

Diverse portfolio

With FLI’s diverse portfolio and over 60 years of experience, the company continues to build the Filipino dream through healthy, quality, and efficient living spaces.

Verde Spatial is another testament to this long-standing commitment. It is part of Filinvest’s current campaign called ‘InstaHomes,’ which offers move-in ready homes in prime locations across the country. Buyers can avail themselves of units with big discounts, early move-in perks, and flexible payment terms.

For more information on Verde Spatial, interested parties can call (0917) 545-7788 or visit the project website: https://futurabyfilinvest.com/project/verde-spatial.