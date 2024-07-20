EPD fielding SoNA augmentation force

The Eastern Police District (EPD) will deploy more than 1,000 police personnel as its share in securing this year’s State of the Nation Address (SoNA) of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday.

EPD Director P/Brig. Gen. Wilson Asueta said 1,010 EPD personnel would be fielded to help other police units and personnel from other uniformed services of the government.

Asueta also said that they will put up police assistance desks in places of convergence. He added that SWAT, K9 and explosive disposal units would also be fielded.

He said they will increase police presence through foot and mobile patrol as target-hardening measures against possible threats.

All leaves of absence were disallowed except for emergencies or for reasons of ailments.