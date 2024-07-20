METRO

EPD fielding SoNA augmentation force

Police officers from the National Capital Region Police Office and the Quezon City Police District attend the send-off at Camp Karingal in Quezon City as part of the preparations for the third State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday. The NCRPO has augmented at least 2,000 cops for the security of the event.
The Eastern Police District (EPD) will deploy more than 1,000 police personnel as its share in securing this year’s State of the Nation Address (SoNA) of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday.

EPD Director P/Brig. Gen. Wilson Asueta said 1,010 EPD personnel would be fielded to help other police units and personnel from other uniformed services of the government.

Asueta also said that they will put up police assistance desks in places of convergence. He added that SWAT, K9 and explosive disposal units would also be fielded.

He said they will increase police presence through foot and mobile patrol as target-hardening measures against possible threats.

All leaves of absence were disallowed except for emergencies or for reasons of ailments.

