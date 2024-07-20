Eala makes singles, doubles finals

Alex Eala has a chance to win two trophies after making it to the final of both the women’s singles and women’s doubles on Saturday in the W100 Vitoria-Gasteiz at the Peña Vitoriana Tenis Club in Spain.

Eala, 19, defeated Maria Jose Portillo Ramirez of Mexico, 6-2, 6-1, to make her way to the championship round where she will face the winner between Victoria Kasintseva of Andorra and Jessika Ponchet of France.

It only took the Rafael Nadal Academy graduate one hour and five minutes to beat her Mexican rival as she pursues her fifth professional singles title.

Her last title was last August where she won the W25 Roehampton in the United Kingdom.

Eala has been on a rampage on her road to the final as she swept all of her foes.

She first breezed past Lian Tran of the Netherlands, 6-4, 6-2, in the Round of 32 before dispatching home bet Lucia Cortez Llorca, 7-5, 7-5, in the Round of 16.

Eala then won over Yuliia Starodubtsewa of Ukraine, 7-6, 6-4, in the quarterfinal to set up a match with Ramirez.

Hours before Eala’s singles match, she already defeated her Mexican rival as the Filipino tennis ace teamed up with Estelle Cascino of France to deliver a 6-2, 6-3 win over Ramirez and Noelia Zeballos Melgar of Bolivia in the women’s doubles semifinal.

Eala and Cascino are competing against Diāna Marcinkēviča of Latvia and Lia Karatancheva of Bulgaria in the final as of press time.