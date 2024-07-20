DoT hails inclusion of Apayao as one of Phl’s ‘biosphere reserves’ by UNESCO

The Department of Tourism celebrates the inclusion of the province of Apayao as the fourth “biosphere reserve” in the Philippines recognized by a body in the United Nations.

Apayao joined UNESCO’s latest list of biosphere reserves during the 36th session of the International Coordinating Council of the Man and the Biosphere Program held in Agadir, Morocco last 5 July.

Tagged as the “last frontier of Cordillera,” Apayao joins the provinces of Albay and Palawan, as well as the beach and dive spots of Puerto Galera in Oriental Mindoro, in the list of UNESCO biosphere reserves.

UNESCO created the Man and the Biosphere Program that aims to “enhance the relationship between people and their environments.” Under the said program is the World Network of Biosphere Reserves or sites that “exemplify harmony between people and nature for sustainable development.”

According to the Apayao provincial government, its bid for the “biosphere reserve” recognition started after discovering the first active nest of the Philippine eagle (Pithecophaga jefferyi) within forests in Luzon.

The said discovery gave birth to the Apayao Lowland Forest Key Biodiversity Area, which “serves as a refuge for critically endangered species like the Philippine eagle,” said the UNESCO in naming Apayao as one of the 11 new biosphere reserves for 2024.

It noted the biosphere reserve in Apayao, one of the six provinces that make up the Cordillera Administrative Region or CAR, “spans 3,960 square kilometers.”

According to UNESCO, Apayao’s biosphere reserve is composed of two regions: the Upper Apayao that exhibits “rugged terrain with towering peaks, plateaus, and valleys; and the Lower Apayao that features “flatlands adorned with rolling hills and plateaus.”

Also, the 180-kilometer Apayao River is one of the largest river systems in the Philippines and “serves as a vital watershed, nurturing 18 tributaries across the province,” added the UN body.

Among the tourist attractions in Apayao are mostly natural sites such as the Lussok Cave and Underground River and the wavy and sharp Dupag Rock Formations in the town of Luna, according to the Provincial Tourism Services Office. The said office is also in the process of validating tourism sites in the province’s seven towns including waterfalls and nature-based tourism parks.

The province is also home to the ethnic Isneg community that practices until today the Lapat system, which according to studies “prohibits” or “regulates” excessive use of natural resources led by the tribal leaders.

Assuring that part of the DoT’s priorities under the National Tourism Development Plan 2023-2028 is biodiversity conservation, Secretary Frasco said the agency is “actively engaged in projects that ensure the protection and conservation of such areas in the country,” referring to destinations where flora and fauna thrive.

“The Department of Tourism remains committed to strengthening initiatives aimed at preserving the natural treasures of the Philippines noting that alongside the nation’s vibrant culture and rich heritage, the diverse natural landscapes play a pivotal role in establishing the Philippines as a distinctive and sought-after travel destination,” added the tourism chief.

As one of the 18 mega-biodiverse countries in the world, the Philippines is home to up to 80 percent of the world’s plant and animal species. As a marine biodiversity hotspot, the Philippines is also home to more than 2,500 species of fish and 500 species of coral.