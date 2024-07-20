DITO technology powers Palarong Pambansa 2024

DITO Telecommunity proudly served as the main co-presenter for this year’s Palarong Pambansa, infusing the nation’s premier sporting event with cutting-edge technology.

DITO powered 20 billeting quarters, 34 sporting venues, and all command centers. Over 30,000 athletes and delegates accessed digital resources and stayed connected with loved ones, thereby fostering a sense of unity despite the distance.

“To further elevate the experience of our athletes this year, DITO powered the various headquarters and gaming venues with high-speed 5G connectivity, bringing greater capacity, wider coverage, and internet connection speeds that are 20 times faster than 4G,” said retired Maj. Gen. Rodolfo Santiago, DITO chief technology officer.

“With this, participants could easily connect to DITO’s WiFi hubs to enjoy and experience the reliability of our technology,” he added.

DITO’s technology also enabled a seamless live stream of the 9 July opening ceremony, allowing Filipinos nationwide to witness the high-definition spectacle that celebrated the unique cultures of each region and the excellence of Filipino athletes.

The opening ceremony featured a performance by the rising P-pop boy group and GalingDITO ambassadors, Alamat. Their song “Ang Galing DITO” (The Excellence Here) thrilled the audience, celebrating local talent and diversity.