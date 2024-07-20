DA, Pampanga distributes 135 sentinel piglets to 45 hog raisers

Minalin, Pampanga — A total of 135 sentinel piglets were distributed by the Department of Agriculture (DA) Central Luzon and the Provincial Government of Pampanga to 45 swine raisers in Barangay Bulac of this town on Friday.

The distribution of sentinel piglets is part of the government's efforts to restore the number of swine in Minalin after the area was adversely affected by African Swine Fever (ASF).

According to Regional Livestock Program Alternate Focal Person Bjorn Quiambao, each beneficiary farmer received three piglets and six bags of feed. The distribution is under the Integrated National Swine Production Initiatives for Recovery Expansion (INSPIRE) Program of the DA Central Luzon.

He added that the sentinel piglets will be subjected to a 40-day fattening period before undergoing a PCR test to confirm they are free from ASF.

He said that the town is currently in the pink zone as per the municipal veterinarian, adding that Minalin could be in the yellow zone once the pigs in this town test negative for ASF.

Quiambao said that the zoning system for ASF-stricken areas such as Minalin includes: the Red Zone for confirmed ASF cases with strict quarantine; the Pink Zone as a buffer with extra surveillance and movement restrictions; the Yellow Zone for monitoring to prevent ASF spread; the Green Zone where ASF is absent but preventive measures continue; and the White Zone where areas have been cleared of ASF and have returned to normal activities with continued monitoring.

Pampanga Governor Dennis Pineda, Provincial Board Member Nelson Calara, Special Assistant to the Governor Angelina Blanco, and Provincial Veterinarian Dr. Augusto Baluyut, Jr., graced the event.

Minalin Mayor Noel Philip Naguit expressed his gratitude to the Governor for selecting his town as the first program beneficiary in the province.

African swine fever

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, African swine fever (ASF) is a viral disease affecting pigs and wild boar, with a case fatality rate of up to 100%.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) confirmed the first outbreak in July 2019. Since then, ASF outbreaks have occurred in 73 of the country's 82 provinces. As of June 21, 2024, 42 barangays in 21 municipalities across 10 provinces have active ASF cases.