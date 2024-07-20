Comelec forms TF vs fake news

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) believes the battle against fake news should be waged way ahead of the campaign period next year as online hostilities have started to heat up.

The Comelec on Saturday launched Task Force Katotohanan, Katapatan, at Katarungan (KKK) sa Halalan to counter the manipulation of information for political ends ahead of the 2025 polls.

Comelec spokesperson Atty. Rex Laudiangco said the task force will come up with guidelines in relation to disinformation and misinformation on social media and the internet and punish the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) such as deepfakes.

According to Laudiangco, Task Force KKK sa Halalan will monitor and regulate posted and published content on TV, radio, print, and online.

It will also conduct checks on malicious and erroneous information against the Comelec, its officials and the electoral process, and undertake voter education and information programs.

Likewise, the task force will report and recommend for prosecution the peddlers of fake news.

“In preparation for the 2025 super election year in the Philippines — the May 2025 national and local elections, the 1st parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, and the December 2025 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections — the Comelec is hopeful Task Force KKK sa Halalan will set the tone for the crafting of further legislation on the matter,” Laudiangco said.

“The official launch of Task Force KKK sa Halalan, ahead of the 2025 super election year in the Philippines, is a humble but valiant effort in setting forth the Comelec’s commitment to ensuring that the values of truth, honesty and justice prevail in the spirit of free, orderly, honest, peaceful and credible elections towards a healthy democratic society,” he added.