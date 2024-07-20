COME AND GET ME: Lowry takes charge; McIlroy, Woods miss cut

TROON, United Kingdom (AFP) — Shane Lowry moved into the lead of the 152nd British Open at seven under par after his second round at Royal Troon on Friday as Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods were among the star names to miss the cut.

Only 10 of the 154 players left in the field are under par as the blustery conditions on Scotland’s west coast wreaked havoc with five of the world’s top 10 failing to make the weekend.

Lowry leads by two from Justin Rose, who came through qualifying to book his place in Troon, and unheralded Englishman Daniel Brown on his major debut.

The Irishman, who won his sole major at the British Open in 2019, recovered from a dramatic double bogey on the 11th that threatened to derail his charge to post a two under par round of 69.

“To be leading this tournament after two days, it’s why you come here,” Lowry said.

“The job tomorrow as well is to try to put myself in a position to win this tournament on Sunday.”

Lowry was on the charge as he hit the turn in 34 thanks to birdies on the first, fifth and eighth.

The world No. 33, though, was rocked as after a wayward tee shot at the 11th, he veered way left into thick bushes.

Remarkably Lowry’s ball was found, but deemed unplayable forcing him to play a drop and lose two shots.

He bounced back impressively picking up two shots in the final three holes.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has Lowry in his sights as the American moved into a share of fourth at two under despite dropping a shot at 18.

Scheffler has already won six times this year, including his second Masters title in April.

A monster putt at the 14th and a birdie on the par-five 16th took the American within striking range before a costly bogey on the last left him still five adrift of Lowry.

USPGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele is also well in the running at one under.

McIlroy’s decade-long wait for a major will extend into 2025 at least after a disastrous two days to finish on 11 over.

The world No. 2 needed an under par round after shooting 78 on Thursday but carded a triple bogey eight at the fourth in a run of six dropped shots in four holes.

“That four-hole stretch to start off is what cost me,” said the Northern Irishman. “Twenty-two holes into the event and I’m thinking about where I’m going to go on vacation next week.”

Woods was one of the few players to finish below McIlroy on 14 over after two rounds that will do little to quell doubts over whether he should continue to put a battered body through the strain of looking to add to his 15 major titles.