BSA hands school supplies to 2K villagers

Barangay San Antonio (BSA) in Pasig City has successfully distributed free school supplies to nearly 2,000 students from preschool to college in their village.

BSA Chairman Raymond Lising said a total of 1,939 students were given free school supplies ahead of the start of the opening of classes on 29 July.

“This initiative underscores our barangay’s commitment to fostering educational development and ensuring that students have the necessary resources to thrive academically,” he said.

He reported that each student in the barangay received backpacks with notebooks, pens, pencils, pad papers, and an umbrella. He noted that the college students given free school supplies are the current scholars of the barangay.

Lising reported a notable 20 percent increase in the number of students receiving free school supplies compared to the previous school year.

He noted that most of their elementary students are enrolled at Oranbo Elementary School, while most of their high school students are studying at Kapitolyo High School.

The BSA chief explained that they do not have public schools for elementary and high school in their barangay.

“By providing these essential tools — notebooks, pens, pencils, and more — we are investing in the potential of every child in our barangay,” he said.