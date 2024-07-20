LOOK: Key officials including DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, MMDA Acting Chairman Atty. Don Artes, and Quezon City 2nd District Rep. Ralph Tulfo joined the 2024 Brigada Iskwela kick-off at Commonwealth Elementary School in Quezon City on 20 July 2024. They participated in painting school chairs as part of the nationwide program aimed at preparing public schools for the upcoming academic year, under the theme "Bayanihan para sa Matatag na Paaralan." | via Analy Labor

(July 20 2024)………DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, and MMDA Acting Chairman Atty. Don Artes, Quezon City 2nd District Rep. Ralph Tulfo, and other officials paint school chairs during the 2024 Brigada Iskwela kick-off with the theme "Bayanihan para sa Matatag na Paaralan," on July 20, 2024, at Commonwealth Elementary School in Quezon City. Brigada Iskwela is a nationwide school maintenance program that engages all education stakeholders to contribute their time, efforts, and resources to ensure that public schools are all set before school opens.………..Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR