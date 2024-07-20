(July 20 2024)………DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, and MMDA Acting Chairman Atty. Don Artes, Quezon City 2nd District Rep. Ralph Tulfo, and other officials paint school chairs during the 2024 Brigada Iskwela kick-off with the theme "Bayanihan para sa Matatag na Paaralan," on July 20, 2024, at Commonwealth Elementary School in Quezon City. Brigada Iskwela is a nationwide school maintenance program that engages all education stakeholders to contribute their time, efforts, and resources to ensure that public schools are all set before school opens.………..Photo/Analy LaborANALY LABOR