BREAKING: Tropical Storm Carina Intensifies, Set to Affect Western Luzon

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) issued a Tropical Cyclone Bulletin today at 5:00 PM, announcing the intensification of Tropical Storm "Carina" (GAEMI). Located 630 km east of Casiguran, Aurora, Carina is currently moving west-northwest at 15 km/h with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h and gustiness up to 80 km/h. While heavy rainfall directly caused by Carina is less likely over the next three days, the storm is expected to enhance the Southwest Monsoon, bringing moderate to heavy rains over the western portion of Luzon.

In addition to the rainfall, gusty conditions are anticipated, especially in coastal and upland areas of CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Zambales, Bataan, and Metro Manila by Monday. Mariners are advised to take precautionary measures due to moderate seas along the eastern seaboard of the country. Carina is forecast to steadily intensify, potentially reaching severe tropical storm status by Monday and possibly typhoon category by Tuesday. The DOST urges the public to stay informed and take necessary precautions as further updates are issued.