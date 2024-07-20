Bong Go looks back on lost time with family to serve the people

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go turned emotional looking back on the lost time with his family but saying that he overcomes such regret by being grateful for the opportunity to serve the people.

Senator Go was the guest of fellow health advocate, Doc Willie Ong, during a Facebook Live interview on Wednesday, 17 July.

“Sa totoo lang po, nalulungkot rin ako dahil na-deprive ko po ‘yung anak ko ng 26 years ng panahon ko dahil sa trabaho,” said Go who served President Rodrigo Duterte for more than 20 years.

Go added that because of their hectic schedule what he and his family miss most are dinners spent together.

Senator Go proudly mentioned that his son, who graduated summa cum laude in BS Accountancy at De La Salle University and Top 3 in the CPA Licensure Exams in 2019 is this year’s class valedictorian in Ateneo Law School – an achievement that the son tried to keep from the Senator.

“Hindi niya sinabi sa akin na valedictorian siya ng klase n’ya. Sa iba ko pa po nalaman. Bisyo ko magserbisyo. Siya, bisyo niya ang pag-aaral. At proud po ako na mayroon po akong anak na matalino,” Go said beaming with pride.

The lawmaker from Davao City then said that what gives him fulfillment is helping the poor and the marginalized.

“Alam mo isang beses lang kasi tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Bukas hindi natin alam, gano’n lang ang buhay. Wala na. Eh gawin na po natin ang pwede nating kabutihan sa ating mga kapwa Pilipino ngayon,” Go said adding that he never gets tired of public service as this is also service to the Almighty.

Doc Willie agreed saying he knew the Senator beforehand, “Nakilala ko na siya (Sen. Bong Go) several times. Nag-meet tayo 2018 and every time na nakikita ko si Sen. Bong Go, makikita mo talaga, hindi ito bola, talagang mukhang heartfelt talaga. Marunong naman akong kumilatis ng tao.”

According to Senator Bong Go, being a senator is not part of his plan but he was inspired by the public service he personally witnessed from former President Duterte saying the ex-leader sacrificed his life for the future of our children.

“Witness po ako doon. Isinugal po niya (Duterte) ang kanyang buhay, sarili. Tinaya niya po ang lahat para po sa kinabukasan ng ating mga anak. And I’m so proud na maging part ng kanyang administration na tinupad po niya ang kanyang pangako,” Go said.

In the same interview, Senator Go mentioned life’s ups and downs as he has his share of experiences during the former President’s many years as a politician.

Go said he prefers the simpler life he now enjoys away from the limelight, unlike the time when former President Duterte was in office.

“Mas gusto ko po na nasa tabi-tabi lang po kami. Kung papapiliin mo ako nasa limelight, ayaw ko po. Mas gusto ko nasa tabi at simpleng buhay,” Go concluded.