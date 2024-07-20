‘Black Rider’ airs heroic finale week

Prepare to be blown away by intense action, revelations and plot twists during the finale week of the 2024 New York Festivals Bronze Medalist and 18th Gandingan Awards Most Development-Oriented Drama Program, Black Rider, beginning 22 July.

As the series comes to an end, Calvin (Jon Lucas) continues to show off his evil ways and makes Elias’ (Ruru Madrid) life miserable. He uses President William (Roi Vinzon) to make Vanessa (Yassi Pressman) marry him, taking advantage of the situation that Vanessa is still not aware of the truth and the reality she is in.

Thrilling scenes are yet to be witnessed now that Señor Edgardo (Raymond Bagatsing) is already aware that Moises (Jak Roberto) is his lost son. Viewers should also not miss what happens next to Nanay Alma (Rio Locsin), given that her brother Jojo (William Lorenzo) is making her life extra challenging.

Despite all these events, Elias continues his quest to fight for justice to protect his family and the innocent. The question is, will he succeed, or will he just put his loved ones at risk?

Coming back to the series in its finale week is Mariano (Philip Salvador), the mysterious man who helped and trained Elias to become a full-blooded fighter. Viewers are definitely intrigued by the reason for his comeback and how this will affect the life of the series’ protagonist.

As the top-rating full-action series draws to a close, Ruru hinted at what viewers could expect in the last few episodes.

“Dito na malalaman kung sino talaga ang magwawagi, kung ang kasamaan ba o kabutihan. And at the same time, marami rin talagang plot twists at revelations na hindi natin inaasahan. Even ako, nung nabasa ko ‘yung script, hindi ko rin inexpect na dito tayo pupunta, parang ganoon pala kalalim ‘yung pupuntahan ng istorya (This is where we will find out who will truly win, whether it’s evil or good. And at the same time, there are many unexpected plot twists and revelations. Even I, when I read the script, didn’t expect where the story was heading. It turns out the story will go deeper than I thought),” shared Ruru.

Black Rider has earned notable recognition locally and internationally. It won a Bronze Medal in the Drama category at the 2024 New York Festivals TV & Film Awards and was named Most Development-Oriented Drama Program at the 18th Gandingan Awards by the University of the Philippines-Los Baños.

With over 200 artists and personalities in the series and more than 170 action-packed and gripping episodes aired, Black Rider has proven its strong presence not just on television but also online. Across all social media platforms, Black Rider’s videos continue to go viral and have earned over 1.5 billion views and counting.

Black Rider is produced by the team led by program managers Mark Anthony Norella and Gemma Gonzaga, and executive producers Jojo Aleta and Marco Marcelo.

Watch the action-packed finale week of Black Rider beginning 22 July, 8 p.m. on GMA Prime, with simulcast on Pinoy Hits and livestreamed via Kapuso Stream and GMA Public Affairs’ YouTube and Facebook accounts. Catch the delayed telecast on GTV at 10:05 p.m. Global Pinoys can watch it on GMA Pinoy TV.