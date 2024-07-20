Bespoke brides

SOCIAL SET

The by-appointment-only space is dedicated to the bride’s singular experience. A large portion of the 41-square meter space of this boutique is dedicated to the privacy of a single bride’s personal experience. In one corner, a couch for her friends and family to join her.
ENCORE with fashion designer Vania Romoff.
Celebrated fashion designer Vania Romoff debuted her RTW bridal studio recently at the Shangri-La Plaza Mall. This intimate presentation and event by Blah Blah Inc. unveiled the RTW bridal collection, (began during pandemic, a time when nuptials, civil ceremonies and small gatherings were in Zoom) which is now considered the new name in the wedding industry that has a cult following. The exclusive tete a tete unveiled 12 of Vania’s key looks and in attendance were some of the designer’s brides which includes Jess Wilson, Ella Pangilinan, Mari Jasmine, and Maica Tady.

The setting
Agatha Barretto
Andrea Ang
Ari Cu
Cristina Cu
Gabbi farillas
Gabbie Prieto
Ella Pangilinan and Gabbi Garcia
The by-appointment-only space is dedicated to the bride’s singular experience. A large portion of the 41-square meter space of this boutique is dedicated to the privacy of a single bride’s personal experience. In one corner, a couch for her friends and family to join her. At the center, a curated display for all the possible gowns by the dedicated team of Vania Romoff. The chic space designed by Sarah Canlas offers a safe otherworldly charms to the soon-to-be bride.

The ready-to-wear area of the boutique is open for walk-ins during Shangri-La Plaza’s mall hours. The VR Bridal Studio is accessible by appointment only. Appointments can be made through VANIAROMOFF.PH or email bridalstudio@vaniaromoff.ph. VR Bridal Boutique is located at 4F East Wing, Shangri-La Plaza Mall, Mandaluyong.

Here comes the brides
Jess Wilson
Maica tady and architect Sarah Canlas
Marj Maroket
Melissa de Leon Joseph
Mj Benitez
Rebecca Joseph
Roxanne Farillas
Tricia Gosingtian
