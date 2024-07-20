Bespoke brides

Celebrated fashion designer Vania Romoff debuted her RTW bridal studio recently at the Shangri-La Plaza Mall. This intimate presentation and event by Blah Blah Inc. unveiled the RTW bridal collection, (began during pandemic, a time when nuptials, civil ceremonies and small gatherings were in Zoom) which is now considered the new name in the wedding industry that has a cult following. The exclusive tete a tete unveiled 12 of Vania’s key looks and in attendance were some of the designer’s brides which includes Jess Wilson, Ella Pangilinan, Mari Jasmine, and Maica Tady.
The by-appointment-only space is dedicated to the bride’s singular experience. A large portion of the 41-square meter space of this boutique is dedicated to the privacy of a single bride’s personal experience. In one corner, a couch for her friends and family to join her. At the center, a curated display for all the possible gowns by the dedicated team of Vania Romoff. The chic space designed by Sarah Canlas offers a safe otherworldly charms to the soon-to-be bride.
The ready-to-wear area of the boutique is open for walk-ins during Shangri-La Plaza’s mall hours. The VR Bridal Studio is accessible by appointment only. Appointments can be made through VANIAROMOFF.PH or email bridalstudio@vaniaromoff.ph. VR Bridal Boutique is located at 4F East Wing, Shangri-La Plaza Mall, Mandaluyong.