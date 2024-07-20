Bataan allots P102.7M for nutritious school feeding program

Balanga City, Bataan — The Provincial Government has allotted P102.7 million for the Healthy Paaralan Program.

According to Bataan Governor Jose Enrique "Joet" Garcia III, the Healthy Paaralan program aims to safeguard and improve and health and well-being of the province's students.

The program will provide nutritious meals to 27,636 Grade 1 and Grade 2 pupils from 168 schools in Bataan.

The budget for the Healthy Paaralan was approved during the Provincial School Board Meeting on July 18.

Garcia noted that Bataan has long advocated for the health of its citizens.

"By providing nutritious food, we are laying the foundation for a healthier, more active generation," he said.

The governor expressed his gratitude to other government agencies and the private sector for participating in the program.