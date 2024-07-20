Baguio Mansion hosting new presidential museum

Another Presidential museum is set to open at the Baguio Mansion House, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos announced on Saturday.

“I’m thrilled to announce an exciting new addition to our Malacañang Heritage Mansions — the Presidential Museum at the Baguio Mansion House,” Araneta-Marcos said in her Instagram post.

The First Lady said those who want to take a peek at the museum may visit the project’s official website at museums.gov.ph.

“This beautiful space will be open to the public very soon and I can’t wait for everyone to see it,” she said. “A heartfelt thanks to everyone involved in bringing this project to life.”

A virtual tour leads website visitors to the seven galleries highlighting the accomplishments of the country’s past presidents up to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s administration.

Araneta-Marcos said the museum will give visitors a glimpse into the country’s history and heritage.

The First Lady said she met some officials to discuss the museums’ soft opening. It includes the creation of a physical shop for Filipino souvenirs. The Baguio Mansion House is on Romulo Drive across Wright Park in Baguio City.

Last year, President Marcos issued Executive Order 26, in line with the government’s efforts to promote and conserve Philippine historical and cultural heritage sites.