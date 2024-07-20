Arben Santos, Ateneo basketball icon, passes away at 76

Arben Santos passed away on Saturday morning at age 76. He was a pivotal figure in Ateneo de Manila University's basketball success, leading the Blue Eagles to five consecutive UAAP championships from 2008 to 2012 and playing a crucial role in halting La Salle's bid for a five-peat in 2002. His impact extended to mentoring notable players such as LA Tenorio and Enrico Villanueva.

Beyond his sporting achievements, Santos was a respected member of the Rotary Club of Manila, recognized with a Presidential Citation in 2007 for his financial contributions to a benefit concert supporting leukemia research.

Known for his generosity and commitment as a "man-for-others," Arben dedicated himself to aiding the less fortunate and took exemplary care of his employees, offering steadfast support and kindness throughout his lifetime.