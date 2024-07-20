Angels pay homage to fallen comrade

Petro Gazz is extra motivated to extend its reign in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference.

The Angels are dedicating their bid for a three-peat in the mid-season tournament to former import Janisa Johnson, who succumbed to colon cancer last month at the age of 32.

Cuban import Wilma Salas, who was Johnson’s partner when Petro Gazz won their breakthrough crown in 2019 at the expense of favored Creamline in a dramatic come-from-behind finals series victory, returned for another shot at the championship to honor the late American.

“Sad because Janisa is not here in this life. I came to the league in this conference for Janisa so every point, every (game) is for her. We think of Janisa,” Salas said.

The Angels opened their campaign on a winning note after sweeping Zus Coffee, 25-16, 25-21, 25-21, last Thursday with Salas smashing in 12 of her 15 points on kills.

In remembrance of the 2019 Reinforced Conference Finals Most Valuable Player, Petro Gazz put Johnson’s jersey No. 10 with a halo and angel wings on the left upper side of its current uniform.

Johnson first played in the PVL as reinforcement for the National University high school-laden BaliPure in 2018.

A fierce competitor and a well-loved teammate on and off the court, Johnson endeared herself to the clubs she played with and their fans.

“I miss her amazing smile everytime. I missed that so much about JJ. She pushed us (to keep on fighting) and very smart every game. I miss her so much,” Salas said.

Currently wearing jersey No. 10, All-Filipino Conference Most Valuable Player Brooke Van Sickle just regretted she didn’t get a chance to play alongside Johnson.

“I personally wasn’t able to meet her, but everything I’ve heard was just wonderful things. Everyone has so much love for her,” Van Sickle said.

In fact, Johnson’s best friend, Malina Terrell tried out for the Angels import.

“We actually met her best friend a couple of weeks ago she came in practice with us and birds of the same feather flock together, the friend was amazing so I’m assuming, too,” Van Sickle added.

“I wished I could have been able to watch her play and play with her but I’m happy to be able to be wearing the same number and hopefully I can continue to play well and get that win for her. So, we’ll try.